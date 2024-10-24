Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Sells 203 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 389.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBKR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,736. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $154.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

