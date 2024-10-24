Metals One (LON:MET1) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01), with a volume of 503271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Metals One Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 million and a PE ratio of -40.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.89.

Metals One Company Profile

Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt, and copper. It holds 100% interests in the Black Schist project covering an area of approximately 706 square kilometers located in Finland; and 80% interest in the Brownfield Råna nickel project covering an area of approximately 18 square kilometers located in Norway.

