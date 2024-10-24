Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires 35,305 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,305 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 293,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 22,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 182.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 768,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after buying an additional 496,455 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 459,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,047,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,897. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

