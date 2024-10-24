Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 250,000 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,927,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 150,068.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,449,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445,422 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $123,713,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,621,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,356.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,519,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,070 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.