Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.50 and last traded at C$8.46, with a volume of 4100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.14.

Income Financial Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$28.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.69.

About Income Financial Trust

(Get Free Report)

Income Financial Trust is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector. It invests in stocks of companies that are included in the Toronto Stock Exchange Financial Services Index, the Standard & Poor’s Financials Index or the Standard & Poor’s MidCap Financials Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Income Financial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Financial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.