Fairman Group LLC Sells 676 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fairman Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.66. The company had a trading volume of 59,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $90.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

