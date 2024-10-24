Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 218 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $387.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.61 and its 200-day moving average is $365.02. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $394.92.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

