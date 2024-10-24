United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given New $910.00 Price Target at Bank of America

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $800.00 to $910.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on URI. Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $728.86.

United Rentals stock opened at $833.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $768.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $706.59. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $387.01 and a 12 month high of $861.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 44.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,606,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

