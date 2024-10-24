Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 35.08% from the company’s current price.

WGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Shares of WGO stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $51.82. 45,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,133. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.61. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,602,000 after purchasing an additional 463,257 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,142,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,918,000 after purchasing an additional 138,327 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 877,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,948,000 after buying an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,697,000 after buying an additional 69,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,424,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

