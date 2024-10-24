Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $385.00 target price on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.71.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $367.02 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

