KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $140.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance
NYSE KREF opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 392.62 and a quick ratio of 392.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $817.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 0.99.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -217.39%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.
