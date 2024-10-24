KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $140.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

NYSE KREF opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 392.62 and a quick ratio of 392.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $817.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -217.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

View Our Latest Report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.