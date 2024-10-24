CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Announces Earnings Results

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. CACI International had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. CACI International updated its FY25 guidance to $22.89-23.78 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 22.890-23.780 EPS.

CACI International Trading Up 6.6 %

NYSE CACI traded up $34.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $558.87. 64,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,527. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $493.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $570.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In other CACI International news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,319,830.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,319,830.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total transaction of $468,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,946,548.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,972. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $525.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.60.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

