L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Raised by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 2.7% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $244.01 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.55 and a 12 month high of $250.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 75.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.