FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FibroGen Price Performance

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $0.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.93.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

FibroGen Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 734.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 52,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,990 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 95,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51,645 shares during the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Articles

