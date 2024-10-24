FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
FibroGen Price Performance
NASDAQ FGEN opened at $0.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.93.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FibroGen Company Profile
FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.
