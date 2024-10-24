Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $3.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flexible Solutions International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. ( NYSE:FSI Free Report ) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.05% of Flexible Solutions International worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

