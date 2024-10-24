The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAIN

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The Hain Celestial Group

In related news, insider Chad D. Marquardt purchased 5,300 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Free Report

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.