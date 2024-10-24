SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.830-0.840 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $168.5 million-$169.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.6 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.410-3.420 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Capmk lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPSC

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.98. 187,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,664. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.83 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $151.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.36 and its 200-day moving average is $190.55.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,286.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.