Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kopin from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kopin in a report on Monday.

Kopin Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Kopin stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.60. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a negative return on equity of 131.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kopin

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

