Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 625 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up 0.7% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,552,000 after buying an additional 1,262,964 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,618 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $110,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 745,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,429,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,445,000 after purchasing an additional 740,048 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.65.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $94.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.77 and its 200 day moving average is $101.61. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 57.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,110. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.