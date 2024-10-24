Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 3,159.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 102.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 139,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 70,660 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 176,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Sysco by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $74.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average is $74.82. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $64.28 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 52.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

