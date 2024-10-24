HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Alan Schriesheim Acquires 724 Shares

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) Director Alan Schriesheim purchased 724 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $262.94 per share, with a total value of $190,368.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,982,421.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, October 7th, Alan Schriesheim sold 332 shares of HEICO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $66,941.16.

HEI stock opened at $254.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $155.42 and a twelve month high of $269.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.13, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.34 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in HEICO in the first quarter valued at $2,796,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 193,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,357,000 after buying an additional 77,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 7.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 32,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $264.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

