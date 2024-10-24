Brokerages Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Target Price at $365.38

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $382.85.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXON. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total transaction of $167,863.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,588.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,916.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 371,172 shares of company stock valued at $137,000,162 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 14,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AXON opened at $442.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.81, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $199.29 and a 12 month high of $455.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $393.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

