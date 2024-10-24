New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives $17.48 Average Price Target from Analysts

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.48.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NYCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. New York Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -1.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 26.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 66.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

