StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

BKSC stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89. Bank of South Carolina has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.49.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

Bank of South Carolina Increases Dividend

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of South Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

