Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Raised to C$19.00 at TD Securities

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. National Bankshares set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Sienna Senior Living to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.58.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 0.1 %

SIA opened at C$17.28 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$9.87 and a 1-year high of C$17.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.23). Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of C$210.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.4595351 EPS for the current year.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.03%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Further Reading

