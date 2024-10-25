Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Lowered to $68.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CELH. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $31.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.69. Celsius has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 195,167 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 62.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

