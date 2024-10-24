iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.13. The company had a trading volume of 334,358 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

