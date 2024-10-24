JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $13.07 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.4% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $13,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $597,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $316.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $321.24.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

