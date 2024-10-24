What is Wedbush’s Estimate for Western Digital Q3 Earnings?

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Western Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.40. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Digital’s current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Digital’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.49 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WDC. Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.24.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $66.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.39. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $81.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $13,260,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Western Digital by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 382,071 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,071,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $73,126,000 after purchasing an additional 981,527 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $5,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,051,021.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $134,391.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,957.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $5,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,051,021.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,560. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

