Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Bought by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 4,735.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth $220,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth $245,000. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Shares of TGLS opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $80.51.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $219.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGLS shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Tecnoglass Profile

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

