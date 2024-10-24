Tezos (XTZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $18.40 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00000994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $675.28 million and $18.40 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,029,141,120 coins and its circulating supply is 1,008,617,618 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

