Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VLRS. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.02.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.46.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The business had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,390,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,624 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,832,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 872,764 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 446,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 105,570 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,338,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

