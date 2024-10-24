Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,666,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,599,000 after acquiring an additional 68,910 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 54,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 463,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,167,000 after acquiring an additional 25,635 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,618.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,290 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,270,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VWO opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.38.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.