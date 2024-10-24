DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,780 Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:IMAY)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:IMAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
Separately, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $1,233,000.
Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance
IMAY stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $26.98.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:IMAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.