DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,780 Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:IMAY)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:IMAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $1,233,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

IMAY stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

