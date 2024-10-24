DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Chris Bulman Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 841.0% in the third quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 105,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,392 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 232,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 449.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after acquiring an additional 199,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 488,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS stock opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.