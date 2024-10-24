Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Shares Bought by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:PSEP opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $741.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

