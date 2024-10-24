Rogco LP Buys 133 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rogco LP boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Rogco LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8 %

DIS traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.46. 1,747,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,869,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.44. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.23 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $174.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

