Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 2.0% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Long Island Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.85. 17,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,497. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average is $38.76. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $41.42.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

