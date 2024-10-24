Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 145 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Block accounts for approximately 1.6% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.
In related news, Director Roelof Botha bought 434,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,007.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,715,608.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 434,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,007.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,214 shares of company stock worth $1,637,932. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $72.61. 834,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,007,953. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.11. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
