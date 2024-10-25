Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $119.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.18.

NYSE:CNI opened at $110.83 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.72. The firm has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 31.65%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 159.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

