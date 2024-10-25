Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives $6.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPP. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of HPP opened at $4.65 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $48,292.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,307.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $48,292.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,307.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $49,399.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,439.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.