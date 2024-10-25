DT Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 263.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $260.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.41. The stock has a market cap of $832.14 billion, a PE ratio of 73.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tesla from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.18.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

