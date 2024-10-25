Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Has $8.93 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,131,000 after acquiring an additional 31,502,110 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,854,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457,638 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,418,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,506,846,000 after acquiring an additional 814,240 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,435 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,891,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,976,000 after acquiring an additional 359,489 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $92.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.94. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

