iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Trimmed by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,341,000. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,995,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.