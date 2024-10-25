Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,210 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shell Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average of $70.76. The firm has a market cap of $206.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.