Insider Selling: NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Major Shareholder Sells 3,720 Shares of Stock

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 3,720 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $22,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,499,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,544,296.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd. Kck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,878 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $30,682.62.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Ltd. Kck sold 6,900 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $45,333.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,031 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $26,362.74.

On Friday, October 11th, Ltd. Kck sold 2,572 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $16,332.20.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Ltd. Kck sold 3,123 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $19,050.30.

On Monday, October 7th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,910 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $32,700.60.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Ltd. Kck sold 3,318 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $23,126.46.

NeuroPace Price Performance

NPCE stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 41.63% and a negative return on equity of 195.26%. The company had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NPCE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NeuroPace from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroPace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuroPace in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of NeuroPace by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of NeuroPace by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

