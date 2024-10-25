Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) PT Raised to $40.00

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GNTY

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $37.28.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $45.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guaranty Bancshares

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,402. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James S. Bunch sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $182,156.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,323.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,402. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,190 shares of company stock valued at $336,300. Company insiders own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 97.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 21.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.