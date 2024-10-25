Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 1,242.9% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

SMMNY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 32,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,956. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $31.73.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMMNY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

