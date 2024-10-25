The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Up 629.1% in October

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, an increase of 629.1% from the September 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SWGAY. UBS Group raised The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of The Swatch Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. 85,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,124. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

