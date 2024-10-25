The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Up 629.1% in October

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, an increase of 629.1% from the September 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on SWGAY. UBS Group raised The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SWGAY
The Swatch Group Price Performance
The Swatch Group Company Profile
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Swatch Group
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.