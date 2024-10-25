Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,789.66 ($23.24) and traded as low as GBX 1,778 ($23.08). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,788 ($23.21), with a volume of 57,356 shares trading hands.

Telecom Plus Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,813.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,791.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,970.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity

In other Telecom Plus news, insider Stuart Burnett bought 156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,772 ($23.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,764.32 ($3,589.09). 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

